Mira a quién le hizo el príncipe Guillermo una videollamada muy especial

View this post on Instagram

The Duke of Cambridge has revealed he has been anonymously counselling people during lockdown. Prince William said he had been answering text messages after he received training from a charity supporting people in personal crisis. Those texting the service didn’t know they were talking to a member of the British Royal Family – like all the charity's volunteers, Prince William would use a pseudonym on the platform. Tap the link in our bio 👆 to read the full story. (Picture: Eamonn M. McCormack/Pool via REUTERS) #princewilliam #royalfamily #counselling #mentalhealth #bbcnews