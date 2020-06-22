Muere a los 80 años el director de cine Joel Schumacher

Realizó dos de las películas de la saga de Batman, en 1995 y 1997
Muere a los 80 años el director de cine Joel Schumacher
Joel Schumacher
Foto: Jemal Countess / Getty Images
Por: Redacción

El día de hoy falleció a los 80 años el director de cine Joel Schumacher, famoso por dos películas de la saga de Batman y cintas como “The lost boys”, “St. Elmo’s fire” y “A time to kill”.

Nacido en Nueva York el 29 de agosto de 1939, Schumacher estudió diseño de modas, comenzando así su carrera en el mundo cinematográfico, al ser vestuarista en varias películas. Posteriormente fue guionista de filmes como “Car wash” y “The wiz”.

En los años 80 y 90 Joel (quien era abiertamente homosexual) tuvo sus mayores éxitos de taquilla, como “Flatliners”, “The client”, “8mm” y las dos cintas del personaje de Batman, “Batman forever” (con Val Kilmer) y “Batman & Robin” (con George Clooney), que obtuvieron gran éxito a nivel mundial.

Joel Schumacher falleció tras una dura batalla contra el cáncer que padecía desde hace un año. En 1993 compitió por la Palma de Oro con la cinta “Falling down”, estelarizada por Michael Douglas.

