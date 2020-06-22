Muere a los 80 años el director de cine Joel Schumacher

El día de hoy falleció a los 80 años el director de cine Joel Schumacher, famoso por dos películas de la saga de Batman y cintas como “The lost boys”, “St. Elmo’s fire” y “A time to kill”.

Nacido en Nueva York el 29 de agosto de 1939, Schumacher estudió diseño de modas, comenzando así su carrera en el mundo cinematográfico, al ser vestuarista en varias películas. Posteriormente fue guionista de filmes como “Car wash” y “The wiz”.

En los años 80 y 90 Joel (quien era abiertamente homosexual) tuvo sus mayores éxitos de taquilla, como “Flatliners”, “The client”, “8mm” y las dos cintas del personaje de Batman, “Batman forever” (con Val Kilmer) y “Batman & Robin” (con George Clooney), que obtuvieron gran éxito a nivel mundial.

This breaks my heart. I treasured my time with Joel. The laughter. The wisdom. The karaoke. Both he and Mike Nichols believed that about 80% of what they did was casting. He started the careers of many. Too many to name. Such a diverse and fearless resumé. Rest In Peace. ❤️ https://t.co/CkTBLve6Ie

