Muere a los 80 años el director de cine Joel Schumacher

El día de hoy falleció a los 80 años el director de cine Joel Schumacher, famoso por dos películas de la saga de Batman y cintas como “The lost boys”, “St. Elmo’s fire” y “A time to kill”.
Nacido en Nueva York el 29 de agosto de 1939, Schumacher estudió diseño de modas, comenzando así su carrera en el mundo cinematográfico, al ser vestuarista en varias películas. Posteriormente fue guionista de filmes como “Car wash” y “The wiz”.
En los años 80 y 90 Joel (quien era abiertamente homosexual) tuvo sus mayores éxitos de taquilla, como “Flatliners”, “The client”, “8mm” y las dos cintas del personaje de Batman, “Batman forever” (con Val Kilmer) y “Batman & Robin” (con George Clooney), que obtuvieron gran éxito a nivel mundial.
This breaks my heart. I treasured my time with Joel. The laughter. The wisdom. The karaoke. Both he and Mike Nichols believed that about 80% of what they did was casting. He started the careers of many. Too many to name. Such a diverse and fearless resumé. Rest In Peace. ❤️ https://t.co/CkTBLve6Ie
— patrick wilson (@patrickwilson73) June 22, 2020
Joel Schumacher falleció tras una dura batalla contra el cáncer que padecía desde hace un año. En 1993 compitió por la Palma de Oro con la cinta “Falling down”, estelarizada por Michael Douglas.
Joel Schumacher has passed away. He saw deeper things in me than most and he lived a wonderfully creative and heroic life. I am grateful to have had him as a friend. pic.twitter.com/7kOeJ96rL8
— Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) June 22, 2020
Con un corto vestido camisero, Taylor Swift se sube a la mesa de billar para ganar un juego
La hermana de Karol G sale a pasear usando un ajustado atuendo deportivo
La hija de Marisela regresa a presumir su gran escote al lado de la piscina
Recibe gratis los titulares sobre tus celebridades favoritas diariamente en tu email