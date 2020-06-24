Myrka Dellanos luce toda su espectacular figura en la playa 

View this post on Instagram

Take Action Today! 1. Make a list- put your name on the top of the list. After you write down your name, write down the names of your friends and closest family members. Do it now and come back for step 2. 2. Place your hand on the list and pray for this list- pray for overwhelming love and revelation. Thank God for a new experience for each person listed, including yourself. Why? All of these people God has placed in your life to love as you love yourself. You shall love your neighbor as yourself. It is a commandment. These are the people that He placed in your life to lift you up, and even if you don't reach out to them very often, you know you could if you wanted to. This is a reminder for today. As we focus on the second part of this commandment know that you are enough. You are enough. Let that sink in. Although your father and mother leave you, Jehovah will still pick you up. The reason is simple- His relationship with you is direct and he has created you in his image. Affirm yourself. Also, when we put others in front of us, we are doing what God has done because he put us first. Affirm this thought right now- God put us first. Therefore, let’s practice self compassion as often as we care for others. Scripture: Your eyes saw my unformed body; all the days ordained for me were written in your book before one of them came to be. -Psalm 139 Prayer: God of love, my world would not be the same without your promises. Scripture says we are a chosen people, a royal priesthood, a holy nation, your special possession, that we may declare the praises of who called us out of darkness into his wonderful light. You, Lord are my one and only God. I ask that you remind us of these things each day, especially when we think there’s nowhere to go. I can feel the eternal loving God that you are inside of me. I am reminded of my worth. Please allow my loved ones to feel it too. Show your face to them in a special way today. I declare that my prayer is heard and I can see you working already. In Jesus name I pray. Amen! . * Courtesy of @skyheartmedia Please follow for daily devotions in English and Spanish.