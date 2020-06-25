Bomberos reportan la muerte de 3 hombres que fueron arrastrados al mar en el condado de Ventura

Tres hombres murieron al ser arrastrados desde la costa al mar en Deer Creek Road y Pacific Coast Highway

Tres hombres murieron después de que fueron arrastrados por las rocas y hacia el océano en el condado de Ventura el jueves, informaron los bomberos.

#DeerInc; Water rescue high. Multiple people are in the water and rescues are under way. @VCFD_PIO @USCGLosAngeles pic.twitter.com/bRa5z5wFX0 — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) June 25, 2020

El incidente fue reportado justo antes de las 5 p.m. cerca de Pacific Coast Highway y Deer Creek Road, según el Departamento de Bomberos del condado de Ventura.

#DeerInc; 3 people have been rescued from the water and are being treated. All three are in critical condition. @VCFD @USCGLosAngeles pic.twitter.com/UkOyAIcwgP — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) June 26, 2020

Tres personas fueron reportadas como inconscientes en el agua. Los bomberos dijeron que las tres víctimas fueron halladas y que sus operaciones de búsqueda finalizaron.

#DeerInc; At about 4:40 pm 3 people were washed into the ocean by a wave on Pacific Coast Hwy near Deer Creek Rd. Despite life saving measures all 3 people were fatally injured. @VCFD @VCSOVentura @camarillovcso pic.twitter.com/NFvYPtc07m — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) June 26, 2020

Alguaciles del Sheriff del condado de Ventura ya están en el lugar investigando el incidente que causó la muerte de tres hombres.

Aún no se ha informado la identidad de las personas que fallecieron en el mar.