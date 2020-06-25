Bomberos reportan la muerte de 3 hombres que fueron arrastrados al mar en el condado de Ventura

Tres hombres murieron al ser arrastrados desde la costa al mar en Deer Creek Road y Pacific Coast Highway
Bomberos reportan la muerte de 3 hombres que fueron arrastrados al mar en el condado de Ventura
Los bomberos del condado de Ventura lograron rescatar los cuerpos de los hombres.
Foto: Twitter @VCFD_PIO / Cortesía
Por: Redacción

Tres hombres murieron después de que fueron arrastrados por las rocas y hacia el océano en el condado de Ventura el jueves, informaron los bomberos.

El incidente fue reportado justo antes de las 5 p.m. cerca de Pacific Coast Highway y Deer Creek Road, según el Departamento de Bomberos del condado de Ventura.

Tres personas fueron reportadas como inconscientes en el agua. Los bomberos dijeron que las tres víctimas fueron halladas y que sus operaciones de búsqueda finalizaron.

Alguaciles del Sheriff del condado de Ventura ya están en el lugar investigando el incidente que causó la muerte de tres hombres.

Aún no se ha informado la identidad de las personas que fallecieron en el mar.

