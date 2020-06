Departamento de la Familia le quiere quitar bebé a pareja vegana porque menor estaba 1 libra bajo peso

So here you have the family speaking more on the matter and you hear it from them. The family from day one wasn’t provided with adequate support. From not being provided with interpreters to the social worker not being able to communicate with the family due to language barriers! As I learn more information I’ll continue to share so that folks can support them in whatever way the family needs. Right now a gofundme has been set up to help them with travel, legal, and other expenses this is costing them because they are not residents of Puerto Rico this case is costing them time as well as work. Video por @soulfulstoryteller publicado por @revistaetnica

Posted by Nuestra Patria PR on Wednesday, June 24, 2020