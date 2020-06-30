Topless y en bikini: Arianny Celeste muestra su primera foto embarazada

La octagon girl latina luce bellísima
Topless y en bikini: Arianny Celeste muestra su primera foto embarazada
Arianny Celeste
Foto: Ethan Miller / Getty Images
Por: Redacción

Arianny Celeste compartió con sus seguidores la mejor noticia de su vida: está embarazada.

Sí, la conductora de televisión y octagon girl de la UFC mostró su vientre en una sensual foto topless y en bikini, para no perder el estilo.

“Querido bebé, He estado esperando este momento mi vida entera. Te prometo que te voy a enseñar lo bello del mundo y a amar sin restricciones o divisiones. En retorno, tú me has enseñado tanto acerca de la amabilidad, empatía y fe. Tras todo este caos, me has ayudado a estar fuerte y con los pies en el suelo. Ya eres muy amado. No puedo esperar para conocerte. Con cariño, mamá”.

A sus 34 años la modelo latina vive el mejo momento profesional y personal.

Sigue leyendo

Clasificados

Publica un aviso

Ver todos los avisos

GUÍA DE COMPRAS

Sumate a las más de 300,000 personas que reciben nuestros boletines día a día

Suscríbete gratis
Horóscopo del día por
El Niño Prodigio
Predicciones Mhoni Vidente,
Walter Mercado, Deseret
Tavares y más...

Astrología

¿Qué te predicen los
astros hoy?