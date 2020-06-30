Topless y en bikini: Arianny Celeste muestra su primera foto embarazada

View this post on Instagram

Dear Baby, I’ve been waiting for this moment my entire life! I promise to teach you about the beauty of the world and to love with no restrictions or division. In turn, you have already taught me so much about kindness, empathy, and most of all faith. Through all of this chaos, you have helped me to remain strong and grounded. You are already loved soooooo much!! I can’t wait to meet you my baby! Love, Mommy – For More details link in Bio. ❤️🤰🏽😍