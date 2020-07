La dura historia de refugiado salvadoreño que consiguió prestigiosa beca en Universidad de Berkeley

View this post on Instagram

Honestly, I never thought I was going to make it at this point of my life. I fled my country El Salvador 3 years ago. After receiving gang threats, I arrived to the United States as an unaccompanied minor. The transition from one culture to another was very challenging because of the sudden change and the process of adaptation. I have been blessed for the support of organizations such as @immdef_lawcenter, @thisisabouthumanity and @carecen_la. This is for my friends, teachers, and family who have always believed in me and my potential. This is for our Latinx community and for those who are in the front lines fighting this pandemic. I want to let the world know that as humans, we are capable of achieving big things just by working hard and being passionate. I’m incredibly excited to announce that I’ll be attending UC Berkeley for the next school year! I apologize for my hair, don’t remember when was the last time I got a haircut. . . . . . #berkeleybound #cal #salvagram #sivargram #elsalvador @ucberkeleyofficial