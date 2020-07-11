Así reaccionó Jenni Rivera cuando un ex de Chiquis le gritó “cerda gorda”

Jenni Rivera nunca escondió su carácter por nada, así lo demostró en una ocasión que Ángel del Villar la insultó durante una premiación. Te contamos cómo fue que la Diva de la Banda puso en su lugar al ahora ex novio de Chiquis Rivera.
Ocurrió en el año 2012, un mes antes de la muerte de la cantante, a la salida de los Premios de la Radio en Los Ángeles, Del Villar se atrevió a gritarle “cerca”, “gorda” y “puerca” a la intérprete de “Mariposa de Barrio”, quien no se quedó callada ante los insultos y le respondió con una enérgica reacción.
Sin importarle todos los presentes, Jenni le gritó que si tenía un problema la llamara por teléfono y no esperara a hablar cuando pasara de largo. Esta gran pelea provocó varias reacciones de los medios que presenciaron el momento.
Luego de la pelea que protagonizaron ante los ojos de la prensa, Jenni publicó un extenso mensaje en sus redes en donde entre otras cosas decía que no se dejaría ofender por nadie, además de que con sarcasmo felicitaba a su hija por el novio que tenía.
Este fue uno de los últimos escándalos de madre e hija, Chiquis por su parte compartió que no tuvo nada que ver en lo que pasó entre ellos, además de que reafirmaba que no había tenido nada que ver con Esteban Loaiza. Chiquis y del Villar mantuvieron una relación de 4 años que terminó en el año 2016, actualmente la hija de Jenni está casada con Lorenzo Méndez.
