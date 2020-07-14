Belleza venezolana: Michelle Lewin desata pasiones en bikini blanco

Michelle Lewin es la imagen del cuidado personal, el trabajo físico y la disciplina. La modelo y atleta fitness dejó con la boca abierta a sus fans al compartir una espectacular foto en bikini blanco.
Woha… I just WISH I could say this is my Sunday hangover face due to a fun night out parting with my friends at a club somewhere… but it’s not. It’s just my morning face🤷🏼♀️ I hate being hangover, but right now, I miss everything about what we call “normal” #NormalityPLEASEcomeBack
La ex participante de Exatlón Estados Unidos es un monumento. Sus torneadas piernas y abdomen marcado le han ganado seguidores en todas partes del mundo.
Lo increíble es que la foto en bikini se la tomó tras una noche de fiesta y su piel luce fresca.
Sus consejos de bienestar cada día ganan más audiencia.
Junto a su esposo, Jimmy Lewin, forma la pareja más inspiradora para los que gustan del ejercicio.
Las imágenes en bikini de Michelle siempre arrasan en la red social Instagram.
Let's keep this going, girls! Nothing won’t stop us: health means life. So there’s no quitting. -You are my priority so I’ll keep kicking your butt weather you want it or not😬✌🏻 A huge amount of you have allready done my 60 day home workout plan in the app Fitplan (link to download the app in my bio, Spanish and English), so I'll do my best now to keep this going right here. I think that's the best option for now. Sounds ok for you ladies? Great! Let's do this: Here’s a circuit for you to do (4-5 rounds), or as routine (4-5 sets). Anyhow you choose to do it, this is the amount if repetitions: 1️⃣40 jumps 2️⃣20 repetitions per side 3️⃣20 repetitions per side 4️⃣8 repetitions 5️⃣6 repetitions 6️⃣15-20 repetitions Yeeeeees!!!! That’s the spirit! Keep it up now, and keep posting your workouts (with me tagged so I can see them) 💥Wearing @one0one_101 💥
