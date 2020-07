El negocio de Jennifer Lopez que fracasó sin explicación

View this post on Instagram

Omg I found the pic of my very first time at @Jlo 's restaurant Madres, I was 19 at the time. I miss this place so much, such a great atmosphere, and her Dad was so welcoming and friendly. I'm so lucky i was able to experience this. #Jlover #Madres #Pasadena #PR #Memories #Jlo #Jenniferlopez