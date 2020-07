La triste reacción de una perra que por segunda vez es devuelta a un refugio de animales

Iris just wants to hide in the corner!

4/14-Iris has left the shelter with a rescue group!! See her freedom pic and video in the comments! She is still extremely scared. 💔This heartbroken, terrified girl just wants to sit in the corner and cry. 💔💔 Iris was in the shelter back in October with her sister and she was just as scared then as she is now. Her sister was adopted and Iris left with a shelter foster. Well, sadly, the foster brought her back and this is what happened. Can we find a forever home for this girl? 😞▪️1 year, 4 months old ❤️ heartworm -▪️45 lbs ▪️cowers around men and women 💔▪️spayed and can likely leave right away with an adopterhttp://petharbor.com/pet.asp?uaid=HRRS.A543916A543916Harris County Animal Shelter612 Canino Rd. Houston, TX 77076Monday-Friday 1pm-5:30pm, Saturday-Sunday 11am-3:30pm281-999-3191www.countypets.com**This page is run by VOLUNTEERS for the animals. We are simply a bunch of animal lovers who spend our free time trying to save them all. We are not affiliated, or endorsed by the shelter, nor do we represent the shelter.**

