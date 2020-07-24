Jennifer López celebra sus 51 años con mensajes de todos sus fans alrededor del mundo

Hoy todos los fans de JLo le cantaron el feliz cumpleaños a su diva. La cantante recibió mensajes desde Turquía, Colombia, Canadá, Nueva York, Brasil, Polonia, Francia, entre otros, y a través de Instagram los expuso todos en un amoroso vídeo
Jennifer López.
Foto: Jemal Countess/IFP / Getty Images
Por: Redacción

Jennifer López cumplió hoy 51 años de edad y para festejar su natalicio le dio voz y espacio a todos los fans que tiene alrededor del mundo que hoy se tomaron un tiempo para felicitarla por su día.

A todos ellos la actriz y cantante les dedicó estas palabras:

“¡Muchas gracias por todos tus hermosos deseos de cumpleaños! Mientras los miro y leo a todos, no puedo evitar pensar cómo pasé mi último cumpleaños con tantos de ustedes celebrando el verano pasado y cómo este año es tan diferente. ¡Pero lo mismo es que todavía siento el amor de todos ustedes y espero que ustedes también lo sientan! A pesar de que el mundo ha cambiado tanto, aquí hay algo que nunca lo hará: ¡Los amo, los amo, los amo! Es mi cumpleaños !!!”.

