Fabiola Campomanes destapó sus curvas y posó de espaldas con reveladora lencería 

Tiene 47 años y en la actualidad es una de las estrellas de la serie "El juego de las llaves"
Fabiola Campomanes.
Foto: Mezcalent.
Por: Redacción

Fabiola Campomanes es una modelo y actriz de origen mexicano que ha participado en varias telenovelas y series de éxito en su país natal.

Su más reciente trabajo se remonta a la serie “El juego de las llaves”, que de momento solo tiene una primera temporada, pero que ha recibido una calurosa bienvenida por parte del público televidente. En esta producción Campomanes compartió créditos con Maite Perroni, Sebastián Zurita, Marimar Vega y Horacio Pancheri. En esta historia Fabiola le dio vida a la sexy Bárbara Cuevas.

Hoy sacando ese lado más atrevido la actriz apareció en Instagram con poquita ropa. Y así posó de espaldas con reveladora lencería.

Varias celebridades y amistades de la actriz han reaccionado a esta ardiente fotografía:

  • maitepb Verificado 😍😍😍😍😍😍 Love you 💪🏻 Tu has sido siempre un ejemplo de ser una mujer cómplice y solidaria por eso te amo ❤️
  • pabloportilloVerificado😍😍😍😍😍😍
  • farfankarlaVerificado😍😍
  • ximenacordobaVerificado❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
  • mancandyVerificado💕🔥💕🔥💕
  • gyoromooVerificadoUfff❤️
  • sebastianmartingaste Verificado Wowww besos reina !!!!!🌹🌹🌹
  • martha_cristiana Verificado Tiki tan bella ❤️🤟🏻

