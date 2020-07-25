Fabiola Campomanes destapó sus curvas y posó de espaldas con reveladora lencería 

Fabiola Campomanes es una modelo y actriz de origen mexicano que ha participado en varias telenovelas y series de éxito en su país natal.
Su más reciente trabajo se remonta a la serie “El juego de las llaves”, que de momento solo tiene una primera temporada, pero que ha recibido una calurosa bienvenida por parte del público televidente. En esta producción Campomanes compartió créditos con Maite Perroni, Sebastián Zurita, Marimar Vega y Horacio Pancheri. En esta historia Fabiola le dio vida a la sexy Bárbara Cuevas.
Hoy sacando ese lado más atrevido la actriz apareció en Instagram con poquita ropa. Y así posó de espaldas con reveladora lencería.
View this post on Instagram
I was careful to choose who I think will meet the challenge, but above all who I know who shares this type of thinking, among women there are several criticisms; instead, we should take care of each other. We are beautiful the way we are. Post a photo in black and white alone, written “challenge accepted” and mention my name. Identify 50 women to do the same, in private. I chose you because you are beautiful, strong and incredible. Let's ❤️ each other! To all beautiful women be sexy be strong ,be happy but most of all ❤️be you!!!! I challenge you……………you all know who you are
Varias celebridades y amistades de la actriz han reaccionado a esta ardiente fotografía:
- maitepb Verificado 😍😍😍😍😍😍 Love you 💪🏻 Tu has sido siempre un ejemplo de ser una mujer cómplice y solidaria por eso te amo ❤️
- pabloportilloVerificado😍😍😍😍😍😍
- farfankarlaVerificado😍😍
- ximenacordobaVerificado❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
- mancandyVerificado💕🔥💕🔥💕
- gyoromooVerificadoUfff❤️
- sebastianmartingaste Verificado Wowww besos reina !!!!!🌹🌹🌹
- martha_cristiana Verificado Tiki tan bella ❤️🤟🏻
Recibe gratis los titulares sobre tus celebridades favoritas diariamente en tu email