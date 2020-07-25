Jennifer López sorprende con una nueva selfie frente al espejo

Jennifer López celebró este 24 de julio su cumpleaños número 51 y hoy frente al espejo posa al natural, con leggings y sin maquillaje. Así, sorprendió nuevamente a sus fans demostrando que la palabra “envejecer” tiene un nuevo significado gracias a ella.
Este cumpleaños fue especial para JLo debido a la pandemia. Ya que hace un año ella estuvo de fiesta durante mucho tiempo celebrando junto a sus fans con su gira “It´s My Party”, debido a su fiesta de 50 años. Pero hoy el distanciamiento social la mantuvo junto a su familia.
Pero esto no evitó que sus fans alrededor del mundo le enviaran mensajes de cariño. Desde Turkia, Polonia, Brasil, Colombia, entre otros, sus seguidores se convirtieron en una cadena de amor para la “Diva del Bronx”.
Thank you so much for all of your beautiful birthday wishes! As I watch and read through all of them, I can’t help but think how I spent my last birthday with so many of you last summer celebrating and how this year is so different. But what’s the same is I still feel the love from all of you and I hope you feel it too! Even though the world has changed so much, here is something that never will: I love you, I love you, I love you!!! It’s mah birthday!!! ❤️✨
