Dan a conocer algunos detalles que saldrán en la biografía de Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry

La esperada biografía de los duques de Sussex, ‘Finding Freedom’, se ha promocionado durante los últimos meses como un verdadero ‘bombazo’ que ofrecerá por primera vez su versión de los hechos acerca de esa salida de la familia real británica que se materializó en marzo y acallará las críticas que han venido recibiendo desde entonces.
Repost @fantashamw . "The new book “Finding Freedom” claims to reveal recent drama in the royal family as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from their official duties. @ KeirSimmons has the details. My take: This is basically a dysfunctional organization on steroids with sh*tty staff that needs a new HR department and serious diversity training. If this was a Corp., they’d be sued for racial discrimination, breach of confidentiality, harassment and unprofessionalism. . . . #FindingFreedom #sussexes #dukeofsussex #duchessofsussex #Meghanmarkle #DuchessMeghan #princeHarry #Harryandmeghan #meghanandharry #ArchieMountbattenWindsor #weloveyouharry #weloveyoumeghan #IStandWithTheSussexes #WeStandWithTheSussexes #Archewell #princesshenryofwales #harryandmeghan #meghanandharry #dukeandduchessofsussex #SussexRoyal #Sussexfamily
Los primeros fragmentos del libro, que se publicará el próximo 11 de agosto, han visto la luz a través del dominical The Sunday Times y hacen hincapié una vez más en la supuesta frustración de Enrique y Meghan ante la falta de apoyo que habrían recibido por parte de la monarquía a la hora de abordar su papel de institucional “a su manera” o manejar su creciente popularidad.
Sin embargo, estos pasajes también ofrecen información inédita sobre su primer encuentro o la actitud esnob con la que el círculo de allegados del príncipe habría recibido a la antigua actriz, a quien algunos se referían supuestamente como “la showgirl de Harry“.
Already a plethora of opinions just from a few ‘excerpts’ from Finding Freedom. 🤔 Guys…I don’t know if this book is going to help them or hurt them more, based on what I’ve been reading. But I’m going to hold back opinions until I’ve read the book. 💁♀️. How’s your Monday going? I 💗this pic! . . . . #meghanmarkle #duchessmeghan #sussexroyal #sussex #thedukeandduchessofsussex #princeharryandmeghan #harryandmegan #meghanandharry #kensingtonpalace #thebritishroyalfamily #thedukeandduchessofcambridge #hollywood #entertainment #fashionblogger #fashionista #princeharryofwales #princessdiana #london🇬🇧 #vancouver #unitedkingdom #UK #britain #archieharrisonmountbattenwindsor #royals #HRH #california #findingfreedom #family #equality
El matrimonio ha aclarado que no concedió ninguna entrevista a los autores del libro, Omid Scobie y Carolyn Durand, pero tampoco ha negado el contenido de sus páginas, que desvela por ejemplo que en su primer encuentro -en una cita a ciegas en la Soho House de Londres– quedó claro que Meghan no caería rendida ante los encantos de su ahora marido solo por su título y su sonrisa.
“Al final de la velada, cada uno se fue por su lado. Pese a la evidente química que existía entre ellos, no hubo un beso de buenas noches ni ninguna expectativa de que pudiera haberlo, solo un atisbo de que había surgido algo entre ellos y que esperaban volver a verse pronto”, reza uno de los extractos.
So now we can talk a little bit about #findingfreedom of @scobiesnaps . It is important to know Harry’s past in full to understand why he cannot stand paparazzis. The BOYS hated intrusions in their lives but it all got worst with the headlines of Diana death. So, it was inevitable, when paparazzis discovered Harry’s new girlfriend, Miss Meghan Markle, and as Chelsy Davis, who hated press too, the future Duchess had to face photographers on her back garden, or hidden in a car awaiting for her ( the same happened with Diana and Kate ) , but Meghan got terrified and called the police…. When the relationship was made public, Doria and Meghan’s father were haressed by the press and some went to Meghans Instagram and Twitter account to express racist feelings, the book states ! An furious, full of rage and very sentimental Harry decided to make an official statement. With Harry it is all coming from the heart but he forgot that within royalty things don t work like that : duties & brains above all ! So, with some sorrow Harry found a block in his own father that was on duty, as future king , in the Middle East. It took months to arrange that meeting and Prince Charles was afraid that his furious and impetuous statement from Kensington Palace condemning the press would eliminate coverage of Prince Charles tour of the Gulf.A much in love Harry didnt care at all and went ahead with the draft. Charles learnt of it just 20 minutes before it went out. The statement eclypsed his father visit to Gulf. The team of Clarence House which worked tireless months for that meeting was crushed by Harry’s damage heart. Harry had felt the need to prioritise the women he loved over duty to the greater royal family. Only Edward VIII ( David ) did that ! #tbt🔙📸 #findingfreedom #fashion #kateandwill #stylish #princessbeatrice #princessbeatriceofyork #princessbeatricemrsmapellimozzi #edoardomapellimozzi #normalhartnell #royalwedding #princeharryandmeghan #meghanmarkle #sussexroyal #ducchessofsussex #duchessofcambridge #thebritishroyalfamily #harryandmeghan #meghanmarklestyle #katemiddletonstyle #queenmaxima #queenelizabethii #katemiddleton
Quien sí quedó fácilmente impresionado por la entonces protagonista de la serie ‘Suits’ fue el nieto de Isabel II, y ambos volvieron a verse a los dos días siguientes; primero en ese mismo restaurante, y después en el apartamento de Enrique en el palacio de Kensington, donde él mismo la recibió en la puerta “entre abrigos colgados de las paredes y sus pares de botas por el suelo”.
“Aunque era evidente que quería impresionarla con los detalles de su trabajo, habló de forma franca, sin rodeos, y en ningún momento mencionó nada acerca de ser ‘royal’ o un príncipe”, añaden los autores.
Il Times ha pubblicato sulla sua edizione domenicale il secondo estratto della biografia non autorizzata ‘Finding Freedom’ in cui si legge che Meghan Markle veniva chiamata da alcuni membri della famiglia reale britannica come “La showgirl di Harry con un passato scomodo”. Uscirà ad agosto la biografia non autorizzata di Harry e Meghan firmata dai giornalisti Omid Scobie e Carolyn Durand. Tante le offese, i pregiudizi e le mancanze di rispetto da parte della famiglia reale, che il secondogenito di Diana e Carlo non ha voluto più tollerare: ”Duchessa difficile”, “Showgirl di Harry”, “Aggressiva”, “Troppo esigente”. Nella biografia si parla anche di quando William avvertì il fratello di non avere fretta e prendersi tutto il tempo necessario per conoscere Meghan. Pare che l’ex attrice sia rimasta molto male dal mancato interesse di Kate nei suoi confronti, si aspettava che la aiutasse a districarsi a Palazzo, e invece i rapporti sono rimasti freddi, anche dopo le nozze. Secondo una fonte Kate riteneva di non avere molto in comune con Meghan se non il fatto di abitare entrambe a Kensington Palace. #times #findingfreedom #harrywindsor ##meghanmarkle #ladydiana #princecharles #williamdicambridge #katedicambridge #omidscobie #carolyndurand #kensingtonpalace #thewebnews
A las seis semanas de conocerse, Enrique invitó a Meghan a acompañarle en un viaje a África asegurándole que él se ocuparía “de todos los detalles”. La pareja voló de Londres a Johannesburgo y desde allí tomó un avión privado para llegar a Maun, a lo que siguió un viaje en todoterreno hasta el delta del Okavango, donde se alojaron en unas tiendas de lujo que costarían casi 2.000 dólares la noche.
La rapidez con que evolucionó su romance habría alarmado al príncipe Guillermo, quien supuestamente advirtió a su hermano que se tomara las cosas con calma con “esa chica”.
— finding freedom — Será lançado em agosto o livro livro #FindingFreedom, uma biografia de #MeghanMarkle e #PríncipeHarry. Escrito por #CarolynDurand e #OmidScobie, o livro mostra um lado bem obscuro quanto à forma como o casal, especialmente Meghan, era tratado. Segundo os autores, um membro antigo da Família Real, assim como assessores e membros da corte, chamavam Meghan por nomes ofensivos, cruéis e sexistas, para não dizer racistas (obviamente que nunca na frente dela, covardes claro). Entre os “nomes”, estão “a dançarina de Harry” e “a duquesa diferente”, além de ser taxada como “difícil” e “cadela”. O livro aborda também as desavenças entre Harry e o príncipe William e cita, ainda, Kate Middleton, dizendo que a duquesa “fez pouco” para que os conflitos entre eles acabassem. Os autores afirmam que Harry sabia dos apelidos que a esposa recebia e de acordo com uma fonte, foi justamente esse um dos motivos que fez os dois se afastarem da realeza e se mudarem para Los Angeles, com o intuito de proteger Meghan. O que acharam?! Confesso que não estou NADA surpresa. O racismo, conforme os próprios autores do livro afirmam está “arraigado” na Grã-Bretanha. #royalfamily #royalwedding #royalcouple #peinceharry #duchessofsussex #dukeofsussex #royalgossip #familiareal
“En esas dos palabras, ‘esa chica’, Enrique pudo escuchar perfectamente el tono esnob que contradice su propia visión del mundo”, afirman los expertos detrás de ‘Finding Freedom’. “Además, incluso quitando a Meghan de la ecuación, Enrique ya estaba cansado de la dinámica que se había establecido entre su hermano mayor y él”.
Kitapta iki kardeşin ve iki düşesin arasındaki ilişkiyi anlatan bölümü fotoğrafları kaydırarak okuyabilirsiniz. 💫 Meghan’a “Harry’nin şov kızı” diyen kraliyet üyesini oldukça merak ettim doğrusu. Tahminlerinizi yorumlara bekliyorum. Benim oyum Prens Philip’e… Bir süre önce Harry’e: “Aktrislerle evlenilmez, eğlenilir.” dediğine dair haberler çıkmıştı. 😬 🔹Kitabın yazarlarından kraliyet muhabiri Omid, bir röportajında saray işleyişini şöyle anlatıyor: “Clerance House, Kensington Sarayı ve Buckingham Sarayı olmak üzere üç ofis var. Başlarına oldukça sadıklar ama kendilerini kurtarmak için başkalarını ateşe atıyorlar. Bir örnek verelim: Prens Charles ile ilgili negatif bir haber çıkıyor olsun. Charles için çalışan bir saray yetkilisi, Cambridgeler veya diğer aile üyelerinden biri hakkında basına yem atar. Böylece negatif haber basından uzak tutulmaya çalışılır. Kapalı kapılar ardında çok pazarlık oluyor. Harry ve Meghan’ın bu anlayışın kurbanı olduğunu düşünüyorum.” . . . . . . #meghanmarkle #duchessofsussex #princeharry #dukeofsussex #princewilliam #dukeofcambridge #katemiddleton #duchessofcambridge #kraliyetailesi #styleinspo #fashion #findingfreedom #couple #moda #royals #royalfamily #royalty #royal #monarchy #britishroyalfamily
La duquesa de Cambridge, esposa de Guillermo, tampoco habría contribuido a acercar posturas entre su cuñado y su marido con la bienvenida que dio a Meghan cuando se mudó a Inglaterra: “Ella se mantuvo leal a Guillermo y a su familia. Una vez Enrique y Meghan se casaron, el distanciamiento entre los hermanos solo se hizo mayor”, asegura el libro.
The new book #FindingFreedom is spilling a lot of ☕️ on #DuchessKate and #MeghanMarkle’s strained relationship, saying Kate “did little to bridge the divide” and felt she didn’t share much in common with the former royal. 📔😬 Link in bio for more on their “awkward moments” + more revelations. (📸: Shutterstock (2))
