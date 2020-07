El gran accidente de Enrique Iglesias durante un concierto

View this post on Instagram

LAST NIGHT IN #TIJUANA ENRIQUE IGLESIAS SUFFER AN ACCIDENT INTERACTING WITH THE DRONE IN THE SHOW Last night Enrique had a show at a bullfight ring in Tijuana, Mexico for 12k+ people as part of his #SexandLove world tour. During the show a drone is used to get crowd shots and some nights Enrique grabs the drone to give the audience a Point of View shot. Something went wrong and he had an accident. He was semi-treated by crew on the side of the stage to try and stop the bleeding. He was advised to stop the show. He decided to go on and continued playing for 30 minutes while the bleeding continued throughout the show. He was rushed to the airport where an ambulance met him there. He was then put on a plane to LA where we was then put on a plane to see a specialist. We will continue to update as we have more info. Thank you all for your love and concern.