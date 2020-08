¿Por qué han causado tanto revuelo las fotos de Jennifer Garner y Bradley Cooper en la playa?

View this post on Instagram

“ #BradleyCooper and @Jennifer.Garner have a long past together, and judging by the photos they may also have a present. The former "Alias" stars hit up #Malibu beach Wednesday, along with a little girl who appears to be Bradley's daughter, #LeaDeSeineShaykCooper. Bradley and Jen have something in common … they've both split from their partners … obviously Jen more recently than Bradley. The 2 have been seen together over the years, but now that they're both available … who knows? But if you can glean anything from a few snapshots … sure looks flirty. “ (via @tmz_tv tweeter) #actor #actress #jennifergarner #hollywoodactor #hollywoodactress #beach #leadeseine #irinashayk #kidsofinstagram #celebritykids.