El día que Chiquis Rivera conoció a la doble de Jenni Rivera

Jenni Rivera y su hija Chiquis puede que hayan tenido sus diferencias, sin embargo madre e hija siempre se amaron y actualmente Chiquis se ha encargado de hacerle honor a la memoria de la Diva de la Banda. Así lo demostró en el emotivo momento cuando conoció a la doble de Jenni Rivera.
Ocurrió en el año 2015, Chiquis fue invitada al programa Despierta América para conocer a la imitadora de su madre, Gracie Macías. Ahí la hija de Jenni le agradeció por mantener vivo el legado de la cantante y además confesó que se sintió muy sorprendida de verla en el escenario pues los gestos, la forma de moverse y cómo interpreta son idénticos a los de la Diva de la Banda.
View this post on Instagram
Thank you for teaching me to be strong….to keep my head held high, despite the adversities. Thank you for your hard way of teaching me lessons, it was your way of showing me how much you loved me. Thank you for always saying, “figure it out” when I faced something I didn’t know how to do…because ever since you left that’s been my motto. Thank you for the times you said, “Don’t bitch out, Chiquis!” … “Finish what you start.” …. “You’re not a victim” …. “Don’t feel sorry for yourself.” …. “Get back up, dust your shoulders off, and try again.” …. all those things, have made me into the woman I am today. Thank YOU! Thank you for teaching me to be a whole ass woman at such a young age. #PowerTeam like in this picture is how I still see us. We know the plan, and I will continue to do my part. 🙏🏻🤍✨ #GodWilling Today I celebrate YOU, and all you continue to be in this world. I’m so proud to be yours. I love and miss you every single day, but what gives me peace is knowing you’re at peace. Happy Birthday momma. Until our eyes meet again #JenniVIVE in my heart forever. #Jenni51
Además ambas compartieron un momento muy especial cuando se abrazaron, Gracie le dijo que la Diva de la Banda es única además se pronunció como admiradora de Chiquis y confesó que asistía a sus conciertos.
Las historia de Jenni y Chiquis estuvo llena de polémica, meses antes de su muerte ambas enfrentaron un gran escándalo luego de que se dijo que Esteban Loaiza había traicionado a su entonces esposa con su propia hija. Janney ha hablado sobre la situación y ha demostrado que siempre amará a su madre.
View this post on Instagram
Tia @rosierivera first off, we need more pictures together!! Lol but this is one of my favorites. Secondly, a VERY happy, blessed birthday to you. Thank you for being one of the strongest spiritual pillars in our family, all while still being human and understanding our shortcomings, and being vulnerable enough to admit yours. I love you, my first friend. I pray you have a wonderful birthday, just like you deserve.
Chiquis Rivera y la presentación por la cual fue duramente criticada
Chiquis Rivera presume sus piernas con look deportivo
Así fue la historia entre Jenni Rivera, Chiquis y Esteban Loaiza
Recibe gratis los titulares sobre tus celebridades favoritas diariamente en tu email