Los famosos de Hollywood que alguna vez tuvieron un ‘Vocho’

I love my 1965 VW Beetle. Building this car has been a real labor of love. And a lot of trial and error. Started with a $2500 scrapper that I won playing blackjack. Cut to 12 years and many more dollars later and it's complete! (For now) They just don't make them like they used to. I had no idea how to work on cars and learned through manuals and videos on YouTube. Nobody is gonna walk into a car museum in 40 years and say, "Whoa! Look! A 2003 Jetta! Fully restored." Classic cars (this one is technically an antique) continue to get better with age. And it's a dream come true to roll this one through the Hollywood hills. #CaliforniaDreamin #LoveBug