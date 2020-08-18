Así es la mansión a la que se mudó Jennifer Garner tras separarse de Ben Affleck

La actriz Jennifer Garner, de 48 años, se mudó, poco después de su separación de Ben Affleck, a una impresionante mansión en Pacific Palisades, California.
La propiedad, en la que vivirá hasta que termine de construir su casa en Brentwood, fue edificada en 2009 y su valor ronda los $13.8 millones de dólares.
View this post on Instagram
Teacher: Wanna be a fifth grade room mom? Me: Sure! Teacher: Want to teach the girls Genteel Refinement to close out their unit on Colonial history? Me: Heck yeah, I do. Teacher: Well shoot, I guess it will be over Zoom. Me: 🤗👵🏼😄 My daughter: 🙄😑🙅🏻♀️ #actorforhire #momforhire #tbttoMay
Contrario a varias celebridades de Hollywood, que son muy celosas con su vida privada, la mamá de Violet, Samuel y Seraphina nos ha mostrado varios detalles de su acogedor hogar y de cómo es su vida detrás de cámaras.
La casa cuenta con una extensión 10 mil 568 pies cuadrados, distribuidos en seis recámaras, seis baños completos, dos medios baños, vestíbulo de doble altura, cocina de alta gama, comedor, sala de estar, sala, biblioteca, oficina y varias chimeneas.
View this post on Instagram
I call my mom every time I make cornbread—even though I’ve written the recipe in every notebook, even though I am sure I could toss it together in my sleep. Maybe watching this will show you why, perhaps, I just like to call my mom. ♥️ This cornbread takes no time at all, is incredibly forgiving, and is an every other day staple at my house: perfect to fill in a dinner, perfect for a snack, perfect for breakfast. Plus, it tastes like home. I hope you love it as much as I do. ♥️ . Grandmom’s Cornbread, by Patricia English Garner Ingredients: 2 Tbsp oil 3/4 cup cornmeal 1/4 cup flour 1 rounded tsp baking powder 1/4 rounded tsp baking soda 1 Tbsp sugar 1/2 tsp salt 1 egg 1 cup buttermilk . Directions: 1. Set oven to 450 degrees. Pour oil into a heavy skillet and put that in the oven. 2. Mix cornmeal, flour, baking powder, baking soda, sugar and salt in a bowl. 3. Add egg to the mixture and enough buttermilk until the batter is thinner than pancake batter. 4. VERY carefully take the skillet out of the oven and pour oil into batter. 5. Mix the batter and pour it into the hot skillet. 6. Return to the oven and bake. Watch carefully after 10 minutes, until brown. 7. Mom says eat with butter. 8. Yum.
También tiene, en la parte subterránea, una suite para recibir a sus invitados, una cava, una sala de degustación de vinos, un gimnasio con sauna, un cuarto de billar, una sala de cine y una habitación de manualidades.
View this post on Instagram
Every morning of quarantine I have subjected myself to the evil, wonderful ways of @thelimitfit. @bethjnicely is sweet but, as they say, a psycho. 😈♥️😁 We have done mostly HIIT workouts (👵🏼🥵😵), but occasionally, I get invited to the cool kids’ club and join Beth and @suttonlenore’s hour of dance cardio craziness. 👯♀️ Every Saturday these ladies take their show on the road for donation-only zoom Dance Parties (so far, they have given over $23,000(!!) to @colorofchange, @grassrootslaw, ♥️ @savethechildren ♥️). TOMORROW at 10am est/7am pst I will be along for the ride and could use the moral support—please dance it out with us, I promise you will hate me and love me for inviting you! Sign up @thelimitfit. PS I take breaks, I don’t remember steps, but it is still the happiest, hardest workout of the week. XXX
En el exterior tiene espectaculares jardines llenos de árboles y plantas, una terraza, muebles de exterior, hoguera, área de parrilla, juegos infantiles, piscina y spa.
La protagonista de la película ‘Elektra’ adquirió, en enero de 2019, otra mansión por $7.9 millones de dólares, pero decidió reconstruirla, por lo que aún se desconoce cuándo se mudará a su hogar definitivo.
Hace unos días fue captada por la lente de los paparazzi mientras visitaba, con cubrebocas incluido, los avances de la obra.
Sigue leyendo:
Louis Tomlinson, ex One Direction, malvende su lujosa mansión en Hollywood Hills
Así es la humilde casa donde Donald Trump nació y que duplicó su valor tras ser presidente
Conoce la casa donde Danik Michell de Acapulco Shore derrocha sensualidad
Jessica Carrillo: Así es la casa donde la presentadora de ‘Al Rojo Vivo’ recibirá a su bebé
Recibe gratis los titulares sobre tus celebridades favoritas diariamente en tu email