FOTO: Un padre cocodrilo carga a sus más de 100 hijos y cautiva a los amantes de la naturaleza

Talk about a supportive parent! In @dhritimanimages's #WPY56 Highly Commended image, a large male gharial, a critically endangered species, acts as a ferry for his numerous offspring. Discover more about this image and the others we’ve released early: https://t.co/H7ZgzXkKuy pic.twitter.com/v8mODWQHu8

— Wildlife Photographer of the Year (@NHM_WPY) September 2, 2020