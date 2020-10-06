Pierde su empleo debido a los mensajes que le envió a una mujer en Tinder

Ebonie Sanderson publicó capturas de pantalla de su conversación con Thomas McGuirk en su Instagram. Después de que Sanderson se negó a ir a la casa de McGuirk para una cita, McGuirk la llamó obscenidades como “puta fea, gorda y que pierde el tiempo”.
⚠️ WARNING: CYBER BULLYING, HARASSMENT, SEXISM, FATPHOBIA AND MISOGYNISTIC BEHAVIOUR ALERT!!! ***UPDATE UPDATE UPDATE 1. An email from Tom’s CEO has been received confirming that he has been fired, effective immediately. The CEO did the right thing and acted quickly, so I kindly ask you to stop emailing them. ***2. WARNING there are now well over 20 women that have come forward and shared their similar experience/encounters of abuse and harassment from Tom. My dm’s are a safe place if this is also you. This is what happens when you say NO or call out a man for being disrespectful!!! You apparently earn yourself the right to get verbally abused and fat shamed on more than one platform. No I didn’t “ask for it” and yes, I’m entitled to change my mind and tell someone I’m not interested anymore because I feel uncomfortable and intimidated by ones aggressive and forceful nature. The worst part about this attack, is the fact that I felt the need to be nice when turning him down, telling him he’s good looking and will find someone else for the night and then apologising for feeling uncomfortable!!!! THAT IS A BIG PROBLEM If anyone comes across this man on dating apps or social media, please report him. I managed to video call and he answered and appeared to in fact be this very man in the picture… “Tom”. All I can say is what a privileged misogynistic PIG. I will never change my weight for anyone else but MYSELF!!!
⭐⭐TW: ASSAULT AND TINDER CREEP…. EDIT: Here is the link to the article by daily mail https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8776897/Tinder-creep-called-woman-fat-pig-rejected-outed-abusing-manager.html So most of you have probably seen the daily mail post. I met this guy on tinder A month ago. And when I said we don't have chemistry, this is what happened. 2020, and men like this still are around and get to walk free. This is disgusting and horrendous behaviour. I feel absolutely horrific and violated I ever did anything. He was nice, until told no. Since I posted about this I've had 3 girls come forward and tell me they had similar. In London, as well as Sydney. So he has been everywhere. How has tinder not stopped Tom yet!? It's time to put an end to this misogynistic bullshit. #feminist #assult #tindercreep #disgusting #tommcguirk #tom
Hinds le contó al Daily Mail que su historia era muy similar a la de Sanderson. Hinds pasó una noche con McGuirk, pero cuando le dijo que no estaba interesada en llevar las cosas más lejos, “apretó el interruptor” y comenzó a enviar mensajes enojados. Aunque el abuso en línea es hiriente y aterrador, Hinds dijo que tener extraños que la defendieran fue “increíble”.
Según una actualización de Sanderson en su cuenta de Instagram, más de 20 mujeres han admitido haber sufrido experiencias similares con McGuirk. Ocho mujeres han hablado con el mencionado medio sobre sus interacciones con McGuirk, que tuvieron lugar en la costa este de Australia.
McGuirk también hizo comentarios racistas a algunas de las mujeres. La vloguera de belleza Jess Turunen le dijo al diario que McGuirk la llamó “basura blanca” por tener un exnovio que era negro. Después de que Turunen rechazó a McGuirk y le comunicó que no estaba interesada en él, la acosó en Tinder e Instagram.
McGuirk fue despedido de su trabajo en Invenco y desde entonces ha hablado públicamente sobre su comportamiento. McGuirk le dijo a News.com.au que estaba “actuando de manera impulsiva” porque estaba “herido” y “lucha con el rechazo”.
