Jamie Foxx de luto: su hermana murió a los 36 años

Deondra Dixon, la hermana Jamie Foxx, murió a los 36 años. Así lo dio a conocer el reconocido actor estadounidense a través de sus redes sociales.
“Mi corazón está destrozado en un millón de pedazos. Mi hermosa y amorosa hermana Deondra ha hecho la transición… digo que hizo la transición porque siempre estará viva. Cualquiera que conociera a mi hermana sabía que ella era una luz brillante”, reveló el protagonista de “Django unchained” en su cuenta oficial de Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
My heart is shattered into a million pieces… my beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned… I say transitioned because she will always be alive… anyone who knew my sis… knew that she was a bright light… I can’t tell you how many times we have had parties at the house where she has got on the dance floor and stolen the show… even gave her boyfriend @chrisbrownofficial a run for his money… well I know she is in heaven now dancing with her wings on…tho my pain is unbelievable I smile when I think of all of the great memories that she left me… my family… and her friends… from dancing in the blame it video… to Dancing on the Grammys… And becoming The ambassador to @globaldownsyndrome… from sliding down my stairs with a grin as wide as the rio grand… to serenading us with all of her music… Deondra you have left A hole in my heart… but I will fill it with all of the memories that you gave me … I love you with every ounce of me… our family is shattered but we will put the pieces back together with your love… and y’all please keep my family in your prayers… 💔💔💔
“No puedo decirles cuántas veces hemos tenido fiestas en la casa donde ella se subió a la pista de baile y se robó el show… yo sé que ella está en el cielo ahora bailando con sus alas, aunque mi dolor es increíble sonrío cuando pienso en todos los grandes recuerdos que me dejó”, agregó en un mensaje acompañado por una serie de fotos familiares.
De acuerdo con la revista People, Deondra murió el lunes 19 de octubre. Padecía Síndrome de Down.
“Deondra tienes un espacio en mi corazón, pero lo llenaré con todos los recuerdos que me diste. Te amo con cada gramo de mí. Nuestra familia está destrozada, pero volveremos a juntar las piezas con su amor y ustedes (sus fans), por favor, mantengan a mi familia en sus oraciones”, concluyó el actor ganador del Oscar.
La hermana de Jamie nació el 6 de septiembre de 1984 en Dallas, Texas, y fue nombrada embajadora de la Fundación Global del Síndrome de Down en 2011. Participó en los Juegos Olímpicos especiales y se graduó de la preparatoria en 2002.
Quería ser bailarina profesional.
Sigue leyendo
Recibe gratis los titulares sobre tus celebridades favoritas diariamente en tu email