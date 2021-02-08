Muere congresista republicano Ron Wright por coronavirus

El representante republicano Ron Wright de Texas murió a causa de COVID-19, reportó su oficina en el Congreso.

“El congresista Ron Wright falleció pacíficamente a la edad de 67 años el 7 de febrero de 2021. Su esposa Susan estaba a su lado y ahora él está en la presencia de su Señor y Salvador”, dice el mensaje.

Agrega que también la esposa del republicano enfrenta coronavirus.

“Durante las últimas dos semanas anteriores, Ron y Susan habían sido admitidos en el Baylor Hospital en Dallas después de contraer COVID-19”, se agrega.

El congresista dio positivo a COVID-19 el 21 de enero, pero en aquel momento informó que tenía síntomas menores.

This morning, I learned that I have tested positive for COVID-19.

I am experiencing minor symptoms, but overall, I feel okay and will continue working for the people of #TX6 from home this week.

My full statement: https://t.co/8JWwfNi0iz

— Ron Wright (@RepRonWright) January 21, 2021