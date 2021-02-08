Muere congresista republicano Ron Wright por coronavirus

El representante resultó positivo a COVID-19 el 21 de enero

Ron Wright resultó positivo a coronavirus el 21 de enero.
Foto: Captura Twitter / Cortesía

El representante republicano Ron Wright de Texas murió a causa de COVID-19, reportó su oficina en el Congreso.

“El congresista Ron Wright falleció pacíficamente a la edad de 67 años el 7 de febrero de 2021. Su esposa Susan estaba a su lado y ahora él está en la presencia de su Señor y Salvador”, dice el mensaje.

Agrega que también la esposa del republicano enfrenta coronavirus.

“Durante las últimas dos semanas anteriores, Ron y Susan habían sido admitidos en el Baylor Hospital en Dallas después de contraer COVID-19”, se agrega.

El congresista dio positivo a COVID-19 el 21 de enero, pero en aquel momento informó que tenía síntomas menores.

“Estoy experimentando síntomas menores, pero en general, me siento bien y seguiré trabajando desde casa para la gente del Sexto Distrito”, señaló.

