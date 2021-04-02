Al menos dos policías arrollados en el Capitolio Nacional; alerta de seguridad en Washington DC

DC Fire spokesman Vito Maggiolo says they are responding to a reported shooting at the north barricade of the Capitol and there are indications they will be transporting patients.

Large police presence and two stretchers being brought out pic.twitter.com/EmidoLP0PT

Dos policías del Capitolio Nacional (USCP) en Washington DC resultaron heridos al ser atropellados por un automóvil que atravesó una barrera de seguridad hoy al mediodía.

Un sospechoso fue detenido y el edificio y la zona fueron cerrados. Un helicóptero fue visto aterrizando y despegando poco después cerca del Capitolio. No se ha detallado la condición de salud de los oficiales heridos, que fueron hospitalizados, al igual que el hombre arrestado, reportó USCP en Twitter.

Hubo informes iniciales no confirmados de un tiroteo. El presidente Joe Biden no se encuentra en la capital, pues esta mañana viajó a la residencia oficial en Camp David (Maryland), por el fin de semana de Pascua.

Una alerta inicial de USCP advirtió de una “amenaza de seguridad externa” en el Capitolio y un anuncio hecho por el sistema de megafonía en el complejo pidió resguardarse y alejarse de las ventanas.

Los incidentes de hoy tuvieron lugar a pesar de que se pusieron en marcha fuertes medidas de seguridad tras los mortales disturbios dentro del Capitolio el pasado 6 de enero, de los que muchos responsabilizan al entonces mandatario, Donald Trump, en su negativa de reconocer el triunfo electoral de Biden.

Noticia en desarrollo.

Due to the external security threat at the North Barricade of the U.S. Capitol, the following road closures are in effect:

-Constitution Avenue between Second Street NE and First Street NW.

-First Street between Constitution Avenue NE and Independence Avenue SE.

— U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) April 2, 2021