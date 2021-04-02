Al menos dos policías arrollados en el Capitolio Nacional; alerta de seguridad en Washington DC

Hubo informes iniciales no confirmados de un tiroteo; el presidente Joe Biden no se encuentra en la capital

La policía cerró el tráfico.
Foto: ERIC BARADAT/AFP / Getty Images
Por: Andrés Correa

Dos policías del Capitolio Nacional (USCP) en Washington DC resultaron heridos al ser atropellados por un automóvil que atravesó una barrera de seguridad hoy al mediodía.

Un sospechoso fue detenido y el edificio y la zona fueron cerrados. Un helicóptero fue visto aterrizando y despegando poco después cerca del Capitolio. No se ha detallado la condición de salud de los oficiales heridos, que fueron hospitalizados, al igual que el hombre arrestado, reportó USCP en Twitter.

Hubo informes iniciales no confirmados de un tiroteo. El presidente Joe Biden no se encuentra en la capital, pues esta mañana viajó a la residencia oficial en Camp David (Maryland), por el fin de semana de Pascua.

Una alerta inicial de USCP advirtió de una “amenaza de seguridad externa” en el Capitolio y un anuncio hecho por el sistema de megafonía en el complejo pidió resguardarse y alejarse de las ventanas.

Los incidentes de hoy tuvieron lugar a pesar de que se pusieron en marcha fuertes medidas de seguridad tras los mortales disturbios dentro del Capitolio el pasado 6 de enero, de los que muchos responsabilizan al entonces mandatario, Donald Trump, en su negativa de reconocer el triunfo electoral de Biden.

Noticia en desarrollo.

