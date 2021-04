Arresto en Costa Rica por homicidio de mexicano vendedor de celulares en Nueva York

Man wanted for grisly 2012 slaying of Harlem MetroPCS worker captured in Costa Rica: police

Osvaldo Polanco Garcia was extradited back to the U.S. and charged with murder, attempted murder and robbery for the killing of Francisco Pinzon-Martinez.https://t.co/7GsNKfVB7N

— New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) April 10, 2021