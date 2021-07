La Ciudad de Nueva York reabre centros para aplicar por el IDNYC tras la pandemia del COVID-19

.@IDNYC not only gives discounts to some of my favorite places #SeenIn13 like @QueensMuseum & Queens Zoo, it empowers all who call our city home, regardless of immigration status. This ID will also help so many NYers apply for the relief they need via Excluded Workers Fund. https://t.co/OhEPzenglh pic.twitter.com/pbB8ZN6fLh

— Jessica Ramos (@jessicaramos) July 13, 2021