Netflix agosto 2021: nuevas series, películas y documentales llegan a la plataforma

Netflix está listo para cautivar nuestra atención con los estrenos del mes de agosto de este 2021.

“The Kissing Booth 3” y más títulos encabezan el nuevo catálogo de la plataforma de series y películas. Aquí te enseñamos la lista completa para seguir disfrutando desde casa.

Agosto 1

“30 Rock” (Seasons 1-7)

“44 Cats” (Season 3)

“Beethoven”

“Beethoven’s 2nd”

“Beowulf”

“Catch Me If You Can”

“Darwin’s Game” (Season 1)

“Five Feet Apart”

“Friday Night Lights” (Season 1-5)

“Good Luck Chuck”

“Hunter X Hunter” (Season 6)

“Inception”

“I Missed You: Director’s Cut”

“Poms”

“Seabiscuit”

Agosto 3

“Ijé: The Journey”

“Pray Away”

“Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord”

“Top Secrets UFO Projects: Declassified” (Season 1)

Agosto 4

“Aftermath” (2021)

“American Masters: Inventing David Geffen” (Limited Series)

“Car Masters: Rust to Riches” (Season 3)

“Chhota Bheem” (Season 4)

“Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami” (Season 1)

“Control Z” (Season 2)

“Cooking with Paris” (Season 1)

Agosto 6

“Hit & Run” (Season 1)

“Navarasa” (Season 1)

“Quam’s Money”

“The Swarm”

“Vivo”

Agosto 7

“The Paper Tigers”

“Takizawa Kabuki ZERO 2020 The Movie”

Agosto 8

“Quartet”

Agosto 9

“Shaman King” (Season 1)

Agosto 10

“Gabby’s Dollhouse” (Season 2)

“I Need Romance” (Season 1)

“Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang”

“The Crowned Clown” (Season 1)

Agosto 11

“Bake Squad” (Season 1)

“Asphalt Goddess / La diosa del asfalto”

“Misha and the Wolves”

“The Kissing Booth 3”

Agosto 12

“AlRawabi School for Girls” (Limited Series)

“Lokillo: Nothing’s The Same”

“Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild”

Agosto 13

“Beckett”

“Brand New Cherry Flavor” (Season 1)

“Fast & Furious Spy Racers” (Season 5)

“Gone for Good” (Season 1)

“The Kingdom” (Season 1)

“Valeria” (Season 2)

Agosto 15

“Mother Goose Club” (Seasons 3-4)

“Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai” (Season 1)

“Winx Club” (Season 6)

Agosto 17

“Toot-Toot Cory Carson” (Season 5)

Agosto 18

“Black Island”

“Out Of My League / Sul più bello”

“The Defeated / Shadowplay” (Season 1)

“The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student”

Agosto 19

“Like Crazy”

“Comedy Premium League” (Season 1)

“Everything Will Be Fine” (Season 1)

“Korean Cold Noodle Rhapsody” (Season 1)

“Sweet Girl”

“The Chair” (Season 1)

“The Loud House Movie”

Agosto 23

“The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf”

Agosto 24

“Oggy Oggy” (Season 1)

“Titipo Titipo” (Season 2)