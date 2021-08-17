Dos policías murieron en Nueva York en menos de una hora: infarto y coronavirus

Ryan Kenny, sargento de la policía de Nueva York, murió de un posible ataque cardíaco sufrido en el trabajo, dentro de su comisaría, dijeron fuentes policiales.

El sargento, asignado a la comisaría 50th de NYPD en Kingsbridge Avenue, El Bronx, fue descubierto inconsciente dentro del vestuario del tercer piso a las 12:20 a.m. del sábado.

Según el Jefe de Detectives de NYPD, Rodney Harrison, el sargento Kenny era un veterano de 18 años de la fuerza policial. Paramédicos transportaron a Kenny al Hospital Allen Pavilion, donde fue declarado muerto, detalló New York Post.

It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of two members of the NYPD. Earlier this morning, the 50 Precinct's Sergeant Ryan Kenny died from a possible heart attack. pic.twitter.com/dehO9paFGm

Menos de una hora después, la policía de Nueva York perdió a otro miembro cuando la detective Shantay Neal-Baker, de 42 años, sucumbió a complicaciones del COVID-19. Tenía dos décadas de servicio en NYPD, dijo Harrison.

Al menos 58 miembros de la policía de Nueva York han muerto de coronavirus desde el inicio de la pandemia en 2020.

We’re saddened to announce that today we lost another member of our NYPD family: Detective Shantay Neal-Baker, who faithfully served the people of NYC for 20 years, has lost her battle with #COVID19.

Our hearts go out to her friends & family — and we vow to #NeverForget Shantay. pic.twitter.com/CArlfLe3cy

— Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) August 14, 2021