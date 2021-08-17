Dos policías murieron en Nueva York en menos de una hora: infarto y coronavirus

El Sgt. Ryan Kenny falleció mientras estaba trabajando en su comisaría en El Bronx; menos de una hora después, la Det. Shantay Neal-Baker se convirtió en la víctima 58 del coronavirus en las filas de NYPD

Det. Shantay Neal-Baker y Sgt. Ryan Kenny.
Foto: @NYPDChiefOfDept / Cortesía
Ryan Kenny, sargento de la policía de Nueva York, murió de un posible ataque cardíaco sufrido en el trabajo, dentro de su comisaría, dijeron fuentes policiales.

El sargento, asignado a la comisaría 50th de NYPD en Kingsbridge Avenue, El Bronx, fue descubierto inconsciente dentro del vestuario del tercer piso a las 12:20 a.m. del sábado.

Según el Jefe de Detectives de NYPD, Rodney Harrison, el sargento Kenny era un veterano de 18 años de la fuerza policial. Paramédicos transportaron a Kenny al Hospital Allen Pavilion, donde fue declarado muerto, detalló New York Post.

Menos de una hora después, la policía de Nueva York perdió a otro miembro cuando la detective Shantay Neal-Baker, de 42 años, sucumbió a complicaciones del COVID-19. Tenía dos décadas de servicio en NYPD, dijo Harrison.

Al menos 58 miembros de la policía de Nueva York han muerto de coronavirus desde el inicio de la pandemia en 2020.

