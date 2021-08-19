Desalojan instalaciones del Capitolio por camión con explosivos que investiga la Policía

La Policía del Capitolio investiga un posible artefacto explosivo en una camioneta frente a la Biblioteca del Congreso en Capitol Hill y evacuó el área alrededor del edificio.

Así lo confirma un reporte de The Associated Press, pero el cuerpo policiaco del Capitolio de los Estados Unidos también informó sobre la movilización.

“El USCP está respondiendo a un vehículo sospechoso cerca de la Biblioteca del Congreso”, indicó. “Por favor, manténganse alejados de esta área y sigan actualizaciones en esta cuenta”.

NOW: The USCP is responding to a suspicious vehicle near the Library of Congress.

Please stay away from this area and follow this account for the latest information. pic.twitter.com/LMBYBTJn4t

— U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) August 19, 2021