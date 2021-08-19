Desalojan instalaciones del Capitolio por camión con explosivos que investiga la Policía

La Policía del Capitolio "está respondiendo a un vehículo sospechoso cerca de la Biblioteca del Congreso", confirmaron autoridades; piden a las personas mantenerse alejadas del lugar

Las instalaciones del Congreso fueron desalojadas.
Foto: Win McNamee / Getty Images
El Diario
Por: El Diario

La Policía del Capitolio investiga un posible artefacto explosivo en una camioneta frente a la Biblioteca del Congreso en Capitol Hill y evacuó el área alrededor del edificio.

Así lo confirma un reporte de The Associated Press, pero el cuerpo policiaco del Capitolio de los Estados Unidos también informó sobre la movilización.

“El USCP está respondiendo a un vehículo sospechoso cerca de la Biblioteca del Congreso”, indicó. “Por favor, manténganse alejados de esta área y sigan actualizaciones en esta cuenta”.

La Policía de Washington, D.C. también desplegó personal especializados en explosivos y vehículos reforzados.

 

