Netflix: ya están aquí los estrenos de octubre 2021

Estamos a unos meses de que el año acabe y Netflix sabe que un buen catálogo es la clave para pasar las fechas más divertidas de la temporada.
Y para este mes de octubre, la plataforma lanzará 120 nuevos contenidos; entre películas, series y documentales que a continuación te presentamos.
Octubre 1
A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad
Diana: The Musical
Forever Rich
The Guilty
Paik’s Spirit
Scaredy Cats
The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light
Swallow
A Knight’s Tale
An Inconvenient Truth
Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1
As Good as It Gets
Awakenings
B.A.P.S.
Bad Teacher
The Cave
Desperado
The Devil Inside
Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Double Team
The DUFF
Eagle Eye
Endless Love
Ghost
Gladiator
Hairspray
The Holiday
Jet Li’s Fearless
The Karate Kid
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
Maid
Malcolm X
Observe and Report
Once Upon a Time in Mexico
Project X
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Rumor Has It…
Seinfeld: Seasons 1-9
Serendipity
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids 3: Game Over
Step Brothers
The Ugly Truth
Till Death
Titanic
Tommy Boy
Unthinkable
Waterworld
Zodiac
Octubre 3
Scissor Seven: Season 3
Upcoming Summer
Octubre 4
On My Block: Season 4
Octubre 5
Escape The Undertaker
Octubre 6
Bad Sport
Baking Impossible
The Blacklist: Season 8
Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things
The Five Juanas
There’s Someone Inside Your House
Octubre 7
The Billion Dollar Code
Sexy Beasts: Season 2
The Way of the Househusband: Season 1 Part 2
Octubre 8
A Tale Dark & Grimm
Family Business: Season 3
Grudge / Kin
LOL Surprise: The Movie
My Brother, My Sister
Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle
Pretty Smart
Octubre 9
Blue Period
Insidious: Chapter 2
Octubre 11
Going in Style
The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 2
The King’s Affection
Shameless (U.S.): Season 11
Octubre 12
Bright: Samurai Soul
Convergence: Courage in a Crisis
Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano
Mighty Express: Season 5
The Movies That Made Us: Season 3
Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It
Smart People
Octubre 13
Fever Dream / Distancia de Rescate
Hiacynt
Love Is Blind: Brazil
Reflection of You
Violet Evergarden the Movie
Octubre 15
CoComelon: Season 4
The Forgotten Battle
The Four of Us
Karma’s World
Little Things: Season 4
My Name
Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1
Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween
The Trip
You: Season 3
Octubre 16
Misfit: The Series
Victoria & Abdul
Octubre 19
In for a Murder / W jak morderstwo
Octubre 20
Found
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 3
Night Teeth
Stuck Together
Octubre 21
Flip a Coin
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 6
Insiders
Komi Can’t Communicate
Life’s a Glitch with Julien Bam
Sex, Love & goop
Octubre 22
Adventure Beast
Dynasty: Season 4
Inside Job
Little Big Mouth
Locke & Key: Season 2
Maya and the Three
More than Blue: The Series
Roaring Twenties
Octubre 24
We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks
Octubre 25
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
Octubre 26
Roswell, New Mexico: Season 3
Sex: Unzipped
Octubre 27
Begin Again
Hypnotic
Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2
Sintonia: Season 2
Wentworth: Season 8
Octubre 28
Luis Miguel – La serie: Season 3
The Motive
Octubre 29
Army of Thieves
Colin in Black & White
Dear Mother
Mythomaniac: Season 2
Roaring Twenties
Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go
The Time It Takes
