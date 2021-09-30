Netflix: ya están aquí los estrenos de octubre 2021

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Estamos a unos meses de que el año acabe y Netflix sabe que un buen catálogo es la clave para pasar las fechas más divertidas de la temporada.

Y para este mes de octubre, la plataforma lanzará 120 nuevos contenidos; entre películas, series y documentales que a continuación te presentamos.

Octubre 1

A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad

Diana: The Musical

Forever Rich

The Guilty

Paik’s Spirit

Scaredy Cats

The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light

Swallow

A Knight’s Tale

An Inconvenient Truth

Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1

As Good as It Gets

Awakenings

B.A.P.S.

Bad Teacher

The Cave

Desperado

The Devil Inside

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Double Team

The DUFF

Eagle Eye

Endless Love

Ghost

Gladiator

Hairspray

The Holiday

Jet Li’s Fearless

The Karate Kid

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

Maid

Malcolm X

Observe and Report

Once Upon a Time in Mexico

Project X

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Rumor Has It…

Seinfeld: Seasons 1-9

Serendipity

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3: Game Over

Step Brothers

The Ugly Truth

Till Death

Titanic

Tommy Boy

Unthinkable

Waterworld

Zodiac

Octubre 3

Scissor Seven: Season 3

Upcoming Summer

Octubre 4

On My Block: Season 4

Octubre 5

Escape The Undertaker

Octubre 6

Bad Sport

Baking Impossible

The Blacklist: Season 8

Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things

The Five Juanas

There’s Someone Inside Your House

Octubre 7

The Billion Dollar Code

Sexy Beasts: Season 2

The Way of the Househusband: Season 1 Part 2

Octubre 8

A Tale Dark & Grimm

Family Business: Season 3

Grudge / Kin

​​LOL Surprise: The Movie

My Brother, My Sister

Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle

Pretty Smart

Octubre 9

Blue Period

Insidious: Chapter 2

Octubre 11

Going in Style

The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 2

The King’s Affection

Shameless (U.S.): Season 11

Octubre 12

Bright: Samurai Soul

Convergence: Courage in a Crisis

Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano

Mighty Express: Season 5

The Movies That Made Us: Season 3

Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It

Smart People

Octubre 13

Fever Dream / Distancia de Rescate

Hiacynt

Love Is Blind: Brazil

Reflection of You

Violet Evergarden the Movie

Octubre 15

CoComelon: Season 4

The Forgotten Battle

The Four of Us

Karma’s World

Little Things: Season 4

My Name

Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1

Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween

The Trip

You: Season 3

Octubre 16

Misfit: The Series

​​Victoria & Abdul

Octubre 19

In for a Murder / W jak morderstwo

Octubre 20

Found

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 3

Night Teeth

Stuck Together

Octubre 21

Flip a Coin

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 6

Insiders

Komi Can’t Communicate

Life’s a Glitch with Julien Bam

Sex, Love & goop

Octubre 22

Adventure Beast

​​Dynasty: Season 4

Inside Job

Little Big Mouth

Locke & Key: Season 2

Maya and the Three

More than Blue: The Series

Roaring Twenties

Octubre 24

We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks

Octubre 25

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

Octubre 26

Roswell, New Mexico: Season 3

Sex: Unzipped

Octubre 27

Begin Again

Hypnotic

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2

Sintonia: Season 2

Wentworth: Season 8

Octubre 28

Luis Miguel – La serie: Season 3

The Motive

Octubre 29

Army of Thieves

Colin in Black & White

Dear Mother

Mythomaniac: Season 2

Roaring Twenties

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go

The Time It Takes

