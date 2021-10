Subastan obra triturada de Banksy “Niña con un globo” por $25 millones de dólares

An anonymous buyer paid $1.4 million for a piece of art by Banksy in 2018.



But as the auction closed, a hidden shredder embedded in the frame by Banksy cut the painting in half.



That same painting just sold for $25.4 million, a 1,700% gain in 3 years.



It's wild out there 🤯 pic.twitter.com/hHdupLPy86