Policía de Texas busca a sospechoso de asesinar a su novia que días antes le informó que estaba embarazada

WANTED: Kwanmaine Boyd, 25, is wanted for the shooting death of Cavanna Smith, 25, at 800 Reid Road about 6:55 a.m. on Oct. 6



If you have information on Boyd's whereabouts call HPD homicide 713-308-3600 or @CrimeStopHOU 713-222-TIPS.



More info: https://t.co/m5izaTUHsS#HouNews pic.twitter.com/pieGT77p2t