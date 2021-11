Hispano hirió a su hermano con una escopeta por un lío de drogas; podría pasar hasta 10 años en prisión

UPDATE: Suspect Alexander Joel Gonzalez, 20, is charged with aggravated assault of a family member.



He is accused in the shooting of his brother, Christian Gonzalez, 22, in the 6600 block of Myrtle Street on November 10.



More details here: November 15, 2021