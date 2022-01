Tsunami en costas del oeste de Estados Unidos se hizo presente tras erupción de volcán submarino en Tonga

A #tsunami is occurring. Tsunami Advisories have been ended for portions of Southcentral and Southeast Alaska- they continue elsewhere. See https://t.co/npoUHxWBas for the latest.

Port San Luis, CA: 4.3 ft

King Cove, AK: 3.3 ft

Crescent City, CA: 3.7 ft

Point Reyes, CA: 2.9 ft pic.twitter.com/HeZJldZlxZ