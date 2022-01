Neoyorquinos pesimistas sobre Biden, economía y el futuro nacional, pero apoyan a gobernadora Hochul y alcalde Adams: nueva encuesta

Siena Poll: Hochul has the support of 46% of Democrats, compared to 12% for former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, 11% for New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, and 6% for Rep. Tom Suozzi, with 24% unsure or naming another candidate.https://t.co/1jvwtmh8s5— SienaResearch (@SienaResearch) January 18, 2022