VIDEO: Putin humilla a su jefe de espías tras sugerir diplomacia sobre Ucrania

Naryshkin-Putin exchange



Naryshkin: we shall give the west the last chance to pressure Kyiv to implement Minsk agreements, another case we should recognize..

Putin: what do you mean in another case, are suggesting peace talks?

N: I believe we should include them into RF pic.twitter.com/cRLf0GvVU5— Liveuamap (@Liveuamap) February 21, 2022