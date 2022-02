Otra nevada en Nueva York podría comenzar esta noche, entre cambios drásticos de temperatura

[Thursday morning update] – Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for much of the area as dry weather today will give way to a wintry mix tonight into Fri. Precip is expected to start as snow before changing to a wintry mix through Fri morning, then eventually plain rain. pic.twitter.com/7K7Fvqnk3Z— NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) February 24, 2022