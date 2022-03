Katie Meyer: confirman que la joven futbolista estadounidense pudo haberse quitado la vida

Katie Meyer, captain of the Stanford women's soccer team, died on March 1. A memorial fund has been set up in her honor.



If you are having suicidal thoughts, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day at 1-800-273-8255.https://t.co/t3Lb5GuNI0 pic.twitter.com/Fl9fr8M52m— B/R Football (@brfootball) March 4, 2022