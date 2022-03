“Soy como el brócoli, me odiarán y luego me amarán”: alcalde Adams defiende sus medidas para frenar el crimen en Nueva York

'You're going to hate me now but you're going to love me later': New York City Mayor Eric Adams says he's 'like broccoli' when it comes to his crime approach, likening it to the necessity of eating vegetables. https://t.co/kYbY6vHQ8J pic.twitter.com/B01i7aRWSh— Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) March 29, 2022