Abuela hispana murió baleada en bodega de Nueva York: dos hermanos detenidos

Today, we are one step closer to providing a modicum of justice to Juana Esperanza Soriano De-Perdomo, who was shot in the back and killed Monday in the Bronx. This morning, we arrested and charged with murder two men due to the relentless work of dedicated NYPD Detectives. https://t.co/jeH29cUeX7— Commissioner Sewell (@NYPDPC) April 8, 2022