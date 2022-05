Nueva York salvaje: roban $131 mil dólares rompiendo vitrina de una joyería a plena luz; con video policial buscan a los ladrones

WANTED GRAND LARCENY: On 4/29/22 @ 3:56 PM @ 2155 Grand Concourse @NYPD46PCT two unidentified individuals smashed the front window of a jewelry store & removed property. Any info call us at 800-577-TIPS or anonymously post a tip on our website https://t.co/TRPPY5zHV2 pic.twitter.com/0Aa57OSI6q