Sobreviviente de masacre de Buffalo, Nueva York, que dejó 10 muertos, narra la pesadilla que vivió y cómo logró salvarse

18-year-old who allegedly gunned down 10 people at a grocery store in Buffalo would have continued his rampage had he not been stopped, Buffalo Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia tells ABC News.



Former FBI agent Brad Garrett joins @dianermacedo to discuss. https://t.co/WU0TwqEo1I pic.twitter.com/KjyClSSCxK— ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) May 16, 2022