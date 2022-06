Disney envía disfraz de “Encanto” a víctima de la masacre de Uvalde que cumpliría 10 años dos días antes de ser sepultada

Eliahna “Ellie” Garcia, 9, was the second oldest of five girls in her family. Her grandparents said she loved the movie “Encanto,” cheerleading, and basketball. She dreamed of growing up to become a teacher. Ellie would have turned 10 this weekend. pic.twitter.com/0u9R3JQPYO— Clarke Tucker (@clarketucker) June 4, 2022