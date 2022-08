“Es inaceptable”: técnico del Manchester United rechaza los berrinches de Cristiano Ronaldo

Erik ten Hag on Cristiano Ronaldo and other Man Utd players leaving Old Trafford early vs Rayo: “I don’t certainly accept this. I think this is unacceptable. For everyone”, tells @viaplaysportnl. 🚨🔴 #MUFC



“We are a team and you have to stay until the end”, ten Hag says. pic.twitter.com/Ysm2G4e7Rp