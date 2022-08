Casemiro no completa el entrenamiento del Real Madrid y se despide de sus compañeros

Casemiro to Man United, here we go! Real Madrid accepted all details of the bid, clubs preparing contracts right now. €60m fixed fee, €10m add-ons 🚨🔴🇧🇷 #MUFC



Casemiro has full agreement on four year deal, option until 2027.



Medical and then visa to be sorted during weekend. pic.twitter.com/tiuAdkCR81