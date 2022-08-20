State Senator Gustavo Rivera Is the Clear Choice for the Bronx

Having a Senator who speaks their mind, and consistently stands up for immigrant and working-class New Yorkers, is not something easy to come by in Albany. But, Senator Gustavo Rivera has time and time again shown up and fought tooth and nail for Bronx residents like me. This August primary, we must come out and back Senator Rivera in his re-election.

The Bronx is overwhelmingly the home of Latino and Black residents, and it’s been my home for the past 28 years. I want someone in Albany who represents my neighborhood and understands the needs of the Bronx. When the pandemic began, some New Yorkers were able to stop commuting to work and work from home. Other New Yorkers, like my father, did not have that privilege and risked their lives every single day. As a delivery worker, my father and thousands of other delivery workers continued their job because they did not qualify for economic relief and were excluded from state and federal aid, leaving them out of any safety net. Senator Rivera was a key legislator who stepped up to support our demand for an Excluded Workers Fund. As we marched and rallied on the streets, he joined our events and spoke up loudly in the halls of Albany on our behalf.

The pandemic was not the only time that I have seen Senator Rivera fight for New Yorkers like me. Over the last 10 years he has fought for legislation like the NY Dream Act, a critical step in ensuring all students have access to higher education. Senator Rivera also strongly supported restoring access to driver’s licenses for all—making sure we all have an equal opportunity to drive to our jobs and drop off our children at school, all while making our roads safer. In addition, following the devastating Hurricane Maria that impacted Puerto Rico, Senator Rivera was a prominent voice to guarantee that New York provided resources for the island to rebuild, in lieu of the federal government’s inaction.

Perhaps most importantly, as the chair of the Health Committee, Senator Rivera has made it his duty to fight the long-standing health inequalities that our communities face in our state. For far too long our people have encountered different barriers, not allowing them to access the medical care they need and deserve. Senator Rivera has been a bold champion of ensuring truly universal health care by passing the New York Health Act and Coverage for All.

For the last decade, Senator Rivera has been a champion in Albany, who has challenged the status quo so the people of the Bronx have what we need, including jobs that pay a living wage, truly affordable housing, and accessible health care coverage for all—and we must re-elect him so that our community’s priorities take center stage in Albany and pass this upcoming legislative session.

As voters go out to vote during this week’s early voting and on Tuesday August 23, it is more clear than ever that Gustavo Rivera is the correct choice for District 33.

Yatziri Tovar, Bronx resident in the 33rd District and member of Make the Road Action.