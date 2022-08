“Ven a verlo de cerca”: influencer menor de edad expone a Neymar con mensajes subidos de tono

Neymar responds to the girl leaking his messages:



“😂😂 you guys didn’t see the photo that she sent! Unfortunately im not dirty like those people & keep exposing to the general 🤷🏽‍♂️” pic.twitter.com/kCGsnc4kcU— ⋆𝗡𝗲𝘆𝗺𝗼𝗹𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲 🇧🇷 (@Neymoleque) August 16, 2022