Al menos 22 muertos al impactar cohetes rusos contra tren de pasajeros en Ucrania

⚡️Zelensky: Russia attacks train station in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, kills at least 15 people.



According to Zelensky, Russia attacked a railway station in the village of Chaplyne on Aug. 24, killing at least 15 people and injuring 50.



