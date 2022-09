Niña murió al incendiarse su hogar en Queens, Nueva York; dos adultos heridos

Cooking accidents are a leading cause of fire and fire injuries in the home, especially among adults ages 65+. Help prevent kitchen fires by reminding your loved ones to stand by their pan – never leave cooking food unattended. See more safety tips at https://t.co/XJzM9FzYW8 pic.twitter.com/sy5WRgc03G— FDNY (@FDNY) September 16, 2022